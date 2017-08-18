Sonowal calls for speeding up sealing of India-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, Aug 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed that work to seal the 48.11 km porous areas on the India-Bangladesh border in his state be speeded up.

Issuing directions to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited and Central Public Works Department in this regard at a meeting in New Delhi, Sonowal also asked Border Security Force authorities to use proven technology to intensify vigil to prevent illegal influx of individuals and smuggling from across the border.

Officials of the two agencies said fencing of 13.38 km of the 48.11 km unfenced border in Assam would be completed as soon as the flood waters recede.

Silchar sector has 61 gaps, Dhubri 31 and others two, which will require Rs 26.92 crore to plug.

Sonowal directed fencing work to start from October so as to complete the whole process before the onset of the next monsoon.

--IANS

ah/tsb/dg