Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at All India Congress Committee Headquarters and paid tribute to former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit. Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress MP Ahmed Patel also paid homage to Sheila Dikshit. After paying homage to Sheila Dikshit, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said, "She was a great support for me. She became almost an elder sister and a friend. This is a big loss for Congress party. I will always remember her."