Sonia Meets Dissenting Leaders At Cong Parliamentary Strategy Meet

A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, chaired by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, is being held virtually before the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

This is the first high-level meeting of the party since the Working Committee meet on 24 August, in which as many as 23 senior leaders of the party had written an explosive letter to Gandhi that plunged the party into turmoil.

Also Read: Has CWC Meeting Ended Congress’ Letter Row? Read Between the Lines

The leaders had asked for changes in the party leadership, organisational structure and internal elections. Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who were signatories to the letter, are present at the Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting.

This is the first time Sonia Gandhi will be facing some of the dissenting leaders on a video call since the letter fiasco.

"We have witnessed a steady decline of the Congress Party reflected in successive electoral verdicts in States and General Elections in 2014 and 2019. Reasons are manifold and need to be immediately identified. Otherwise, the Congress Party will find itself marginalised, both in the states, which is already apparent, as well as at the national level,” the leaders had written in the letter.

The dissenters were promised a session of the All India Congress Committee, however Sonia Gandhi is yet to institute any changes in the party organisation or set the stage for the previously mentioned session.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.There’s a Desi Version of PUBG And It's Called ‘PABJE’ Big Boss Season 14 to Start on 3rd Oct, What's Different This Time . Read more on Politics by The Quint.