Sonia, Manmohan write to Manvendra Singh expressing grief over his father Jaswant Singh's demise

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday penned letters to former MP Manvendra Singh expressing grief over the demise of his father and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing away of your revered and beloved father. Jaswant Singh was a man who lived his life with the utmost honour and integrity, whether as an army officer, a politician or a cabinet minister who held the most crucial portfolios of external affairs, defence and finance. In all these, he was driven by a deep patriotism, love for his country and love and care for the people he served, and for the principles he believed in," Gandhi stated in the letter.

"How cruel and painful his last years were, not just for him, who so valued his independence, who so enjoyed all the beauty that life has to offer from music and books and nature to close ties with family and friends, but also for you and your whole family who cared for him with the utmost love and devotion," she stated.

Gandhi said, "Jaswant Singh took great pride and joy in your own political career, conducted with an unequivocal dedication to your constituency and to the principles of democracy, social justice and our plural culture."

"You and your family must draw solace from that at this time of grief. Jaswant Singhji's passing leaves a void in our national and public life that cannot be filled. I mourn the loss of a noble human being and a most dedicated and distinguished public servant," she said.

Calling Jaswant an able administrator and outstanding parliamentarian, the former PM said that the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society.

The former union minister passed away today morning, due to a cardiac arrest, at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. According to the hospital, Singh's COVID-19 status was negative.

"He was admitted on June 25, 2020, and was treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd). He had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said. (ANI)

