Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Congress leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, former VP Hamid Ansari paid floral tribute to late Indira Gandhi. Today marks her 35th death anniversary of the late PM. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her bodyguards. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.