Sonia, Mandeep, Lovlina in final; Shiva grabs bronze at Ulaanbaatar Cup

Ulaanbaatar, June 23 (IANS) Indian boxers continued to impress in the Ulaanbaatar Cup with Sonia Lather (57kg), Mandeep Jangra (69kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advancing to the final of their respective categories even as seasoned Shiva Thapa had to settle for the bronze medal in a mixed first session here on Saturday.

Shiva, a former world bronze medallist and three-time Asian-medallist, lost a close semi-final bout to home favourite Battumur Misheelt in the 60 kilogram category semi-final.

Besides Shiva, Bina Devi Koijam (48kg) also had to satisfy herself with the bronze after losing her semi-final bout in a unanimous verdict to South Korean Kim Kum Sun.

But world silver medallist Sonia kept India's hopes alive after registering a thumping come-from-behind win over Tiantian Zhao of China in a split decision.

After faring poorly in the first round, Sonia made a stunning comeback in the second and third rounds to outpunch the Chinese pugilist and set her date with local favourite Tumurkhuyag Bolortuul in the summit clash.

In the women's 69kg semi-final, Assam girl Lovlina made good use of her height to outpunch local girl Enkhbaatar Erdenetuya, in what turned out to be an one-sided affair.

The lanky Lovlina will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien Chen Chen in her summit clash.

In the men's 69kg semi-final, former CWG silver medallist Mandeep's impactful punches proved lethal for another local favourite Tsend-Ayush Otgon-Erdene.

