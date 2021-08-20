Sonia Gandhi's Meeting With Leaders of 18 Other Opposition Parties Underway

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's meeting with leaders of 18 other Opposition parties began on Friday, 20 August, via video conferencing.

Among those part of the meeting were Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, DMK's MK Stalin, JMM's Hemant Soren, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav.

The other parties, whose representatives were participating in the meeting, included CPI, RJD, AIUDF, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), PDP, IUML and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Issues on the Table

According to party leaders cited by news agency IANS earlier, Gandhi was chairing the meeting to discuss issues such as the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Issues including the economic slowdown, the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pegasus spyware controversy and the farmers' protest are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

During the Monsoon Session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met with several leaders of the Opposition over breakfast.

Meanwhile, party leader Kapil Sibal – who is part of the so-called Group of 23 which had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes in the party – had hosted a dinner party on 9 August, which was attended by top Opposition leaders.

Rajiv Gandhi

77th Birth Anniversary



Delighted that Sonia Gandhi is set to meet Opposition leaders on this day to discuss issues that matter



Rajiv Gandhi ushered India’s era of modernisation and launched the technology revolution



We remember him with love — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 20, 2021

