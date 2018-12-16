Sonia Gandhi remember Karunanidhi's policy, says opposition parties should remain intact

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled Tamil Nadu's late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue in Chennai. The event was graced by various opposition parties and leaders, where Sonia Gandhi took the opportunity to strengthen the opposition and said, "It's my desire that mutual support of our parties to each other remain strong as when Karunanidhi ji was guiding us, as we wage together a battle with political forces that are determined to destroy our constitutional values and the idea of India as we know it".