Sonia Gandhi opposes move to privatise Raebareli coach factory

While speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi opposed move to privatise Raebareli coach factory. She said that government was seeking to surreptitiously privatise the modern coach factory in Raebareli, adding that it has caused uncertainty among employees and their families. She further added, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had termed Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) as 'temples of modern India'. It hurts to see that most of such temples are in danger today. Despite profits, their employees are not getting salary on time and they have been put in trouble to benefit some industrialists."