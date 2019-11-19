Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tributes to Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Memorial on November 19. Indira Gandhi was given the title of 'Iron Lady'. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her bodyguards. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.