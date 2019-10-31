Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial on her death anniversary on October 31. Hamid Ansari and several other Congress leaders were also present. Today marks her 35th death anniversary of the late PM. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her bodyguards. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.