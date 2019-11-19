Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to late PM Indira Gandhi

Congress leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on November 19. Today marks 102nd birth anniversary of late Indira Gandhi. She was given the title of 'Iron Lady'. Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to her. Digvijay Singh, Hamid Ansari were few of the prominent leaders to late Indira Gandhi. Former PM Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee also came in at 'Shanti Sthal'. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984. She was shot dead by one of her bodyguards. She served as Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.