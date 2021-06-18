Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda and hailed him for remaining a committed friend of India as well as of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Zambia's president Edgar Lungu announced on Facebook Thursday evening that Kaunda, a champion of African independence, has died at the age of 97.

Condoling Kaunda's demise, Gandhi described Kaunda as a towering personality, who led the struggle against colonialism.

Gandhi also hailed Kaunda as a statesman who shaped Zambia and much of post colonial Africa.

'He (Kaunda) remained a committed friend of India and the Non-Aligned Movement,' the Congress chief was quoted as saying by a party statement. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of developing countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

The special bond Kuanda shared with India and the Congress Party will forever be cherished, Gandhi said. 'India as well as the Indian National Congress pay homage and extend our condolences to the people of Zambia and Dr Kaunda's friends and family in this hour of grief,' she said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled Kaunda's demise, and said he was a champion of African freedom and will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations to come. 'My condolences to his family, friends and the people of Zambia,' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. PTI ASK DV DV