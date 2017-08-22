Sonia condoles death of former Manipur CM Keishing

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of freedom fighter, veteran Congressman and four-time Manipur Chief Minister Rishang Keishing at the age of 97.

Gandhi said she was deeply saddened by the demise of one of the senior most leaders with a sterling record of public service of nearly 70 years and who was member of India's first Parliament'.

"With his death, we have lost an important connect with our glorious past that will be hard to recoup," she said in a statement.

Gandhi offered her prayers and condolences to friends, family and people of Manipur at this loss and hoped that his good work and endearing commitment to people will always find a place in the working of future generations.

Other political leaders, including Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju also condoled Keishing demise.

