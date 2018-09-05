Song of Sean Paul & Goulding to get Indian dance video

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and singer Ellie Goulding's song "Bad love" will get an official Indian dance video.

Paul's nine-track collection called "Mad Love - The Prequel" features artistes like Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Major Lazer and Becky G. "Bad love" is the album's lead track.

Universal Music India and choreographer Ruel Dausan Varindani have collaborated to launch a dance movement in India to handpick a winner who will feature in the song's official India dance video.

"My fans in India have always been incredible. I've played shows in four cities there now and excited to do more and see more of India. My Indian #SPfam have always supported my music and showed me mad love when I perform there," Paul said in a statement to IANS.

"It's great to be finally giving them a chance to feature in a dance video for my new song 'Bad love'. I can't wait to see more of the moves and exciting videos that could make it to the Indian dance video," added the "Temperature" hitmaker.

The dance movement encourages dancers from across the country to send in their rendition of choreography through a 30-second video clip.

