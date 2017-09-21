On song, Pandya wishes fans on Navratri

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The Gujarati in cricketer Hardik Pandya could not resist wishing his fans on Navratri even on match-day as India got ready to take on Australia in the second One-Day International (ODI) here.

"Nine days of joy are here. May this navratri be as bright as ever and bring joy and health to all of you. Khub dance karo, dandiya khelo (dance and play dandiya), Happy Navratri to everyone," the 23-year old said in a video message.

Navratri started on Thursday and will go on till September 29.

Pandya helped India script a 26-run win against the Australia in the first ODI by smashing a 66-ball 83 and stitching together a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He also took the wickets of Australian skipper Steve Smith and Travis Head.

--IANS

dm/sam/mr