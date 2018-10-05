Sonali is embodiment of dignity, strength: Vivek Oberoi

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi says actress Sonali Bendre Behl, his former co-judge of "India's Best Dramebaaz", is an embodiment of dignity and strength.

Vivek on Friday replied to Sonali's emotional video message for "India's Best Dramebaaz" finale. The actor said very few people know how to deal with adversity and pain with a smile, and Sonali, who is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, is an example.

"So emotional seeing this. Missed you throughout the show darling. What an inspiring message, touched all our hearts. You are the embodiment of dignity and strength, so proud of you. Very few know how to deal with adversity and pain with a smile. Waiting for you to get well and come back soon. Hugs!" he wrote.

Sonali had shared the emotional video message for the reality show's team. She was a part of the judges panel of the show with Vivek and filmmaker Omung Kumar, but actress Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes when she left following her cancer diagnosis.

