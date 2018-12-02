Sonali Bendre is on her way back home for a happy interval

Sonali Bendre is back to where her heart belongs, her home, and she could not be more excited. The Bollywood actor, who has been battling cancer for a while now, is en route to Mumbai, India. She has been undergoing treatment in New York for a while now. Unable to contain her happiness, she shared the news on her Instagram account with a heartfelt post. "They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories," she wrote."And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try - it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment," she added. Mentioning that her struggle with the disease is not yet over, the 'Sarfarosh' actor wrote, "The fight is not yet over, but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine." It was on July 4 that the actress took to social media to open up about her disease and has not visited India ever since. Since then, from time to time, the actor has been sharing about her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media.