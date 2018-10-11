Sonakshi turns into 'black diva' at LMIFW

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Day one of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 has come to a close with Bollywood glamour as actress Sonakshi Sinha walking down the ramp for ace duo designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

The "Dabangg" star dazzled the runway on Wednesday in a glittering black coloured sinous backless gown and rounded off her look with open straight hair.

But, it was her dark blue eyeshadow which caught the attention of everyone.

Talking about her look and the outfit, Sonakshi said: "I have done nothing. It was Rohit and Rahul's team which deserved real credits for bringing out such beautiful outfit. And it's the hard work of my make-up and hair team which made me look beautiful.

"I just have to walk and show myself in front of camera. From make-up team to designers, they are the real people behind my look. The credits goes to them."

The ace designers displayed their "black themed" collection, setting the fashion styles for evening and night parties.

The collection was a blend of black coloured Indian and western attire with silver embellishments on kurtas, coats and jackets.

"Sonakshi is beautiful. She has so much talent in her. She is just gorgeous, the designers said while complimenting the show stopper Sonakshi.

--IANS

sim/in