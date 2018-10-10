Sonakshi showstopper for Nexa show at LMIFW

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be the showstopper on Wednesday night for a show sponsored by Nexa at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 (LMIFW SS'19).

Designers Ashish N Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rohit Gandhi-Rahul Khanna will showcase their creations as a part of the show.

"Sonakshi is coming for the Nexa show at 9.30 p.m.," Sunil Sethi, President of LMIFW's organising body Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), told IANS.

The theme this year is a spectrum of hues comprising monochromes.

Other Bollywood celebrities who will attend the fashion week on Thursday are Diana Penty, Sophie Choudry and Sushmita Sen.

"They all are coming for one show that is titled 'Lightness of Being'," said a source.

--IANS

