Son of Tibetan Refugees Walks 500 Km for Tibet Uprising Day

Tenzin Tsundue, 46, is on a mission to tell people about Tibet—the land he calls home, but one he is forbidden to return to.

On Losar, the Tibetan New Year that was celebrated on 12 February, Tsundue began a 500-km-long march from Dharamshala. He went all the way to Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where he reached on 10 March, in time for the Tibetan National Uprising Day.

The Tibetan diaspora celebrate Tibetan National Uprising Day each year to remind the world that, “The Tibetan issue is still relevant and should not be ignored,” says Tsundue, who identifies himself as an Indian-Tibetan.

It is Tibet that has inspired his generation to do beyond just living a personal life.

“It is both inherited memories from our parents, and the dream for us personally. We seem to be the missing link between the past Tibet that our parents knew of, and the future Tibet we are yet to see,” Tsundue tells The Quint.

Tsundue wants to tell people about what happened to his family, his people, and his once-free land. Born in India to Tibetan refugees, who were persecuted from their land, Tsundue knows this is a long fight. “Regaining independence for Tibet is like finally coming home,” he says.

And he is not just fighting for himself. He admits he may never see his country free of Chinese occupation during his time, but hopes that generations of Tibetan refugees are free of persecution. Not only do Tibetan refugees belong in Tibet, but Tibet belongs to them too, he says.

A Long March

Tsundue took it upon himself to march alone, covering 20 to 25 km daily, with two friends who supported him with logistics, such as identifying places he can rest in.

He wanted to challenge the ignorance people have around Tibet. He told The Quint that the people he met along the way came from various backgrounds, and “didn’t know that Tibet used to be India’s largest neighbouring country, with the largest common border with India.”

"“People are getting to know of our story firsthand. It is important to me that common people know about Tibet.”" - Tenzin Tsundue

Story continues

He believes that walking has the tremendous power to convince people, especially when you are walking for one month. He is spreading the message of ‘Free Tibet, Secure India’—and believes that this movement is gaining momentum in recent times of the LAC standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.

46-year-old Tenzin Tsundue is a man on a mission to tell people about Tibet, the land he comes from but has never seen.

Also Read: ‘What Happened to Us Can Happen to India’: Tibet Leader Sangay

The 500-km Journey

Tsundue carried pamphlets in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. His face is burnt under the scorching sun, his body is tired, but his spirit is as alive as ever.

He tells The Quint that for the people he met along the way, Tibet was ‘Kailash Mansarovar’. That’s how they could connect with his land. He had many interactions with local sellers on the streets, including juice sellers and road side dhabas. After listening to him, they would often offer to buy him tea and food along the way, as well as invite him to their homes.

The route that Tsundue had planned had him walking through the Kangra Valley to enter the plains of Punjab from Una. He stopped over at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara to pay his respects, following which he headed to Mohali, Panchukula, and then Chandigarh. From Chandigarh, he reached Delhi via Karnal, Ambala, and Sonepat.



Through this journey, Tsundue camped on the streets in night shelters, carrying his sleeping bag, and speaking to everyone around him about his peaceful movement for independence in Tibet.

His journey is mostly self-funded, with close friends contributing as well-wishers, to help him cover his basic food costs.

On Tibetan New Year Losar on 12 February, @TenzinTsundue began a 500-km-long march from Dharamshala, all the way to Jantar Mantar, where he reached on 10 March, in time for #TibetanUprisingDay pic.twitter.com/7Ks2GnHjXq — Meghna Prakash (she/her) (@MeghnaPrakash4) March 10, 2021

Also Read: China Wants Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal, Bhutan, Nepal: Tibet Leader

Walk a Mile for Tibet. But Why?

But what makes the son of two Tibetan refugees walk 500 km to change a 70-year-old government policy and to compel him to tell the stories of his land, his culture, and his people?

Tsundue calls Tibet the missing link between the India-China crisis. He says that although India has respected the ‘One China Policy’, China hasn’t adhered, and continues to stake claim to “entire state of Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Ladakh, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, and has dragged India to the UN on Kashmir”.

Tsundue says he is not just calling for awareness but is asking for action, urging the Indian government to repeal the ‘One China Policy’.

“Why is India condemned to this old defunct principle?” he asks.

Also Read: US’ New Tibet Policy Stops China from Installing Own Dalai Lama

On Being a Tibetan in India

Tsundue cannot separate himself from his Tibetan culture, and his dual identity of being both Indian and Tibetan. He embodies this duality, by carrying both the Indian tricolour and the Tibetan national flag during his march.

He says he is born in India, and is as Indian as it gets, but his heart is also in the Tibetan freedom struggle.

Tsundue explains that, “The Snow Lion Tibetan National Flag was first designed and used in 1916 during the first World War. There was a time Tibet was independent, and it had its own national flag during that time.”

He reads his poetry to people he meets along the way, about being Tibetan in India, belonging to a generation that has never seen Tibet. For him, it’s a reclamation of his identity. In one of his poems, My Tibetanness in his Kora collection, he writes:

I am Tibetan

But I am not from Tibet

Never been there

Yet I dream of dying there

In another poem, titled Exile House, he writes:

The fences have grown into a jungle

now how can I tell my children

where we came from?

In another moving poem, When it rains in Dharamshala, he writes:

I sit on my island-nation bed

and watch my country in flood

notes on freedom

memoirs of my prison days

letters from college friends

crumbs of bread

and Maggi noodles

rise sprightly to the surface

like a sudden recovery

of a forgotten memory

Also Read: China is Destroying Tibet’s Culture & Religion: It Will Backfire

. Read more on World by The Quint.Son of Tibetan Refugees Walks 500 Km for Tibet Uprising DayOld News About Death of Bhagat Singh’s Sister Revived as Recent . Read more on World by The Quint.