Son of Karnataka Cong MLA who took off shirt in assembly arrested in assault case

Police in Karnataka arrested the son of Congress MLA BK Sangamesh, Basavesh, on Saturday from Chitradurga district in connection with a clash in Shivamogga district that took place on February 28. It may be recalled that Sangamesh, a four-time MLA from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga had made news for taking off his shirt in the Assembly on Thursday. He has been suspended by Speaker Visheshwar Kageri from attending House sessions till March 12 for his “indecent” act.

The Hindu quoted a senior police officer in Shivamogga district saying that Basavesh was one of the five accused in the assault case. The Times of India reported that the clash had broken out on February 28 at the Kanaka Mantap grounds in Bhadravathi between Sangamesh’s supporters and BJP workers after the BJP group won the final match of an ongoing kabaddi tournament. The clash had reportedly started after the BJP workers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Sangamesh and his son were booked following the development. TOI quoted Shivamogga Superintendent of Police KM Shantharaju saying 15 people have been arrested in the case.Following that, prohibitory orders were put in place in Bhadravathi to prevent further escalation. Sangamesh had claimed that the case was registered at the behest of none other than Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (also MLA from the district) and his son Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra.

It may be recalled that Sangamesh had stated that he and his family members were being targeted with “false cases” by the ruling party and their affiliates when he took off his shirt in protest. Following his suspension, Sangamesh claimed that he did not do anything obscene but wanted to get “justice”.

To protest against Bhavesh’s arrest, former Chief Minister Siddaramiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar will stage a protest in front of the SP office in Shivamogga on Tuesday.