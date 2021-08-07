Son of COVID patient arrested for sexual assault on nurse in Andhra Pradesh

Representative Image

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): In another case of alleged sexual assault in the COVID ward, the son of a COVID patient attacked a nurse in RIMS Hospital Ongole at Prakasam District, informed Sub Inspector of police Rafi on Saturday.

The accused is arrested the next day and sent for a remand, said Rafi.

Police said that on 1st August at 8 PM, the nurse was about to leave after the duty, the son of a COVID patient started brawling with the nurse alleging that the nurse did not properly fix the mask of his mother, police further said.

The accused allegedly hit on her back. The furious nurse slapped him. The brawl grew bigger resulting in a big fight and other people in the ward came in to rescue both of them, police said.

Based on the complaint by the nurse and hospital authorities, Police have filed a sexual assault case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the man and have sent him to judicial remand.

On July 15, Delhi Police had arrested two patients from a COVID-care centre in the national capital after they allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at the facility. (ANI)