Find something else to do: Trump tells NFL players protesting national anthem

Washington D.C. [U.S.A.], Sept. 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at National Football League (NFL) players, protesting the national anthem by kneeling and urged the N.F.L. owners to fire the players.

Trump took to his Twitter handle to criticize the players.

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... (sic)," he tweeted.

"..our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! (sic)," he added.

Earlier also, while addressing a rally, Trump condemned the players and told NBA star Stephen Curry that he is not welcomed at the White House.

Trump's sharp comment drew strong rebuke from the N.F.L.

Number of football and basketball players, including LeBron James, took to social media to lambast the president.

"Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" James tweeted.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also slammed Trump, calling the President "divisive" for remarks he made at a rally.

Goodell said Trump's criticism show a "lack of respect" for the league and its players. (ANI)