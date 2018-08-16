Somdev Devvarman predicts bright future for surfing in India

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) Putting his weight behind surfing, former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman on Thursday predicted a bright future for the new Olympic sport in India.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony of the sixth Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga festival, which will run for three days, Somdev revealed that he had been an avid surfer himself.

The festival will see close to 170 wave riders from 10 nations compete for top honours, including defending champions in both the Men's and Women's categories, namely Raghul Paneerselvam and Suhasini Damian respectively.

At the media event, Somdev said: "I never used to swim before but in the last 2-3 years I am just hooked to surfing."

"As an athlete it is amazing to see surfing pick up as a sport. Surfing is potentially one of the more popular sports across many parts of the world and it's heartening to see the sport pick up in India."

Somdev said that the sport is now going to be a part of the Olympics and it was great to see many Indian youngsters taking up surfing as it's from here that the country might have it's future Olympians.

