Somalian national held for stealing cash, gadgets

The Hyderabad Police have held a Somalian national for stealing cash, gadgets and motor vehicle. The convict named, Mohammaed Wali Ali Mohammed, came to India on a student VISA in 2014. He was arrested earlier this year for selling Marijuana but was out on bail since August. Mohammad spent the robbed money lavishly on parties and also bought a Royal Enfield motor cycle, recently launched I-Phone 8 mobile and branded clothes. The Hyderabad Police recovered over Rs 27 lakh from him and have put him behind the bars.