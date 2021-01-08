Can You Solve These Interesting Puzzles by Rajasthan Tourism about Its Tourist Spots?

A trip to Rajasthan has always been one of the most favourite holiday destinations for those who love to explore the royalty of Indian kings. It has also been one of the dreamiest places for destination weddings. The desert, the forts, and the palaces carry the rich history of India. There are a number of gorgeous places across the state that you definitely don’t want to miss, if you have planned a trip to Rajasthan.

While the place is an apt choice to spend some days for travellers, Rajasthan Tourism has found an interesting and a different way to make them familiar with some of the main tourists spots and attract them to visit the state. Taking to their social media handle, the state tourism has shared a few puzzles and asked people to guess the name of the places, located in Rajasthan by using the clues. In the first post, they have tweeted, about a “wildlife paradise” along with a hint, calling the place “world-renowned for its mighty tigers”.

Well, it is not a difficult one as we can heard this place’s name recently in news when Bollywood stars spend their New Year amid nature. Many of the netizens have guessed it right as Ranthambore National Park.

Story continues

The second post shared by the state tourism department is about a place that one cannot miss if they are in Jaipur and the hint is it being “linked to the founder of Jaipur”. The picture has a Statue of Liberty and a circle.

This too has been correctly answered by most of the netizens as they commented, “Statue Circle”.

The next post shared by the department is about one of the famous tourist spots in Udaipur and the hint is given by them is quite interesting as it reads, “Roses roses everywhere…”

As the post was shared, the netizens were too quick to answer, as most of them have identified the place to be Gulab Bagh in Udaipur.

Earlier, the department shared a mesmerizing colourful picture showcasing the vibrant culture of Rajasthan and tweeted, “Mirror mirror on the wall. Which state has the most vibrant culture of all...”

Mirror mirror on the wall. Which state has the most vibrant culture of all... Any idea what the mirror says?#Rajasthan #RajasthanTourism #IncredibleIndia #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/CjcZNmfZKc — Rajasthan Tourism (@my_rajasthan) January 6, 2021

The state of Rajasthan lies in the northwest of India, which many famous tourist spots including Thar Desert, Ranthambhore National Park, Mount Abu, Hawa Mahal, Junagarh Fort, Jaisalmer Fort, City Palace in Udaipur. While a camel safari in Jaisalmer will make you witness the area's beautiful desolation, Udaipur's lakefront setting provides the amazing scenic view. The heritage hotels in Rajasthan will make you feel like a Maharaja.