Solution to Rakhine problem is socio-economic, infrastructure development: India at UNHRC

Speaking at the 36th Session of the United States Human Rights Council, Permanent Representative of India to UN in Geneva, Rajiv K. Chander said the only permanent solution to the problem of Rakhine State is socio-economic and infrastructure development of the region. Chander further applauded the role being played by Bangladesh in extending humanitarian assistance to the refugees who deserve recognition. He further assured that India will extend humanitarian support to Bangladesh government to help meet refugees' needs.