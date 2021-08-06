Solution for Naga issue expected soon, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

ANI
·3-min read
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaking to ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaking to ANI

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): With State Assembly elections just months away, Manipur is expecting an amicable solution for troubles in areas dominated by the Naga community soon.

When asked about peace in the state Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that solution is expected soon for the Naga issue.

Manipur is affected by disturbances in its neighbouring state. Recently, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isaac - Muivah) faction called for a shutdown in Naga dominated areas of Manipur.

"NSCN (IM) is a very chronic issue and prayer is to have a peaceful solution without affecting the neighbouring states," said Manipur Chief Minister.

Singh further said, "We are aspiring for an amicable solution. For now, talks are happening between NSCN (IM) and the Centre. We are expecting a solution very soon. This won't affect elections, however. Also, resolution, whatever that may be, should not impact any neighbouring state," said the CM.

Singh is in the national capital to seek financial assistance for an infrastructure project lying incomplete and has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to inaugurate these projects ahead of polls.

"I met Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and Finance minister. I apprised them about the prevailing issues in the state. We have issues related to railways. The projects got delayed due to COVID-19. Main buildings in Imphal should be completed before elections are announced. For Ghar Ghar Jal scheme we need some financial assistance," said Singh.

The Chief Minister said that he has invited Prime Minister for the inauguration of many projects. "As we are going on the battlefield I sought the senior leaders' blessings," he added.

The chief Minister said before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Manipur was a troubled state with issues like insurgency and hill division and faced shut down and bandhs around the year. "We worked with civil society and the Central government extended support. We are going harmoniously forward," he added.

Speaking on the tension between Assam and Mizoram and whether it has an impact on Manipur or not, Chief Minister called the incident "unfortunate".

"Everything happened because of a misunderstanding. The solution is being worked out. The impact won't spill over to other states. Everyone is ours," said Singh.

Speaking about the situation of COVID in his state, Singh claimed that there was no casualty due to a shortage of oxygen and that neighbouring states like Assam helped the state with the supply of oxygen. However, Manipur is becoming self-reliant in oxygen now, he added.

"We have established four to five plants within five months including cryogenic liquid medical oxygen plant. There are a few more to be inaugurated. There were cases of death due to COVID it was mainly because of comorbidities people had," informed Singh who also praised the Centre for extending help with supplying the vaccines as the positive rate of COVID cases is high in the state.

"I have requested the Centre to send a team to the State. Yesterday, the ministry issued an order and are monitoring the situation. However, we are improving gradually. Within September, we are hoping to vaccinate 80 to 90 per cent of the population in the state," said Singh. (ANI)

