Solution to Kashmir, terrorism, naxalism will be found before 2022: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 'Sankalp se Siddhi - New India Movement (2017-2022) Naye Bharat kaa nirmaan' in Lucknow. While addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said the country is facing problems of terrorism, naxalism, Kashmir problem and northeast insurgency but a solution to these problems will be found before 2022 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has pledged to make a new India by 2022.