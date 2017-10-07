Solo show of artist and designer Alex Davis opens in the Capital

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) A solo exhibition of paintings by artist and designer Alex Davis was inaugurated along with a panel discussion and private preview in the Capital.

Rasika Kajaria, Gallery Director and curator of Exhibit320 inagurated the exhibition titled "Herbarium Indicum". The members of the panel discussion were JJ Valaya, Sunita Kohli and David Abraham and they spoke about "Rethinking Design". The show marked the first association between Alex Davis and Exhibit320, presenting a series of 25 botanical illustrations on canvas.

Widely known for his design work, the exhibition extends Davis' interest in both botanical science and fine arts, propelling his practice in a new direction. His early years were spent between his paternal family's rubber plantation in the foothills of the Western Ghats and his maternal family's home in the backwaters of Alleppey, Kerala.

"Largely influenced by these childhood memories of life in the lush green foliage of Kerala, Davis' current body of works read like larger-than-life botanical illustrations, each painted in a single predominant colour that admittedly is inspired by the abstract style of 'colour field painting'. Focusing on flowers indigenous to India, or those observed during his frequent trips to the Himalayas and studies of botanicals, Davis' showcase, 'Herbarium Indicum' at Exhibit320 elicits a sense of a fleeting moment, and one of fragility and of beauty most commonly associated with the characteristics of flora and fauna," the orgainsers said in a statement.

The exhibition is open for public viewing till November 10.

--IANS

ss/vm