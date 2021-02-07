'Solidarity in Difficult Hour': Leaders, CMs Pray for Victims of Uttarakhand Floods, Offer Help

After a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, various leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind prayed for the safety of the victims. Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge. Three bodies have been recovered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the catastrophe and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of a glacier breaking off and causing flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations while additional troops of the force were being airlifted from Delhi.

PM Modi reviewed the situation and relief operations underway. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," the PM said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, President Kovind also prayed for the safety of those stuck in the mayhem. "Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well," he said on Twitter. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was praying for the safety of people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was dismayed at the news. He asked fellow Congress workers to also join the relief efforts, and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the state stood in solidatory with the people of Uttarakhand in their difficult hour. He added he was praying for everyone’s safety and well-being.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. "Deeply shocked and very saddened at the loss of lives in the disaster that took place in Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing a speedy and full recovery for those injured in the calamity," she said on Twitter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the northern state, as well. He offered support to Rawat in this hour of crisis.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend every possible help to people of Uttarakhand. "The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome. I pray for everybody's safety. The Delhi government is ready to send every possible help to people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi.