Solicitor General failed to release CCTV footage of house to back claim: TMC MP

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) Three days after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that BJP leader and Narada case accused Suvendu Adhikari had visited his residence unannounced and no meeting happened between them, the TMC, taking a dig at the senior counsel, said on Monday that he should have released CCTV footages to support his claim.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that Mehta functioned as BJP's 'secret general, and not the country's solicitor general'.

'Even after 72 hours, Mr Tushar Mehta, Hon'ble SG of India, has failed to release the 20 mins of CCTV footage of his own house to corroborate his own statement. Mr SG, with such weak defence you can continue serving as @BJP4India's secret general, not India's solicitor general,' Banerjee, who is also the national general secretary of the TMC, wrote.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TMC MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi to seek the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India over his reported meeting with Adhikari, the leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly.

Earlier, the party's members of Parliament had raised this demand in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien had said that Mehta should refrain from acting as BJP's 'lackey'.

Her further stated that the solicitor general must not represent or advise an accused in any case.

Adhikari, once a TMC heavyweight, is one of the many accused in the Narada sting tapes case. Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court in the agency's probe against senior TMC leaders in the case. PTI DC RMS RMS