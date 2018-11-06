Soldier injured in Rajouri as India, Pak troops exchange sweets in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 6 (IANS) On a day when Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged sweets on the LoC in Poonch district, an Indian Army soldier was injured in a sniper fire in Rajouri along the de facto border, defence sources said.

The injured soldier has been shifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur, sources said on Tuesday. "It was a sniper fire from across the Line of Control in Nowshera sector," said a defence source.

In Poonch, defence sources said, the troops on Tuesday exchanged sweets at two crossing points on the LoC in Mendhar and Poonch sectors.

"Sweets and pleasantries were exchanged by the two armies at two crossing points on Diwali-eve", a source said.

Traditionally the two armies exchange greetings on the occasions of national and religious festivals of the two countries.

Due to heightened tensions on the LoC, essentially due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan army, the interaction between the two sides remains confined to flag meetings to bring down tensions.

Both sides allege frequent violation of the 2003 ceasefire, with India alleging the highest number of such violations this year in the last eight years. These have led to several deaths of civilians as well as security personnel.

