Solar Energy in Delhi Needs to Be Converted Into a Mass Movement, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, October 14: Inaugurating the 218 kWp solar power plant at Lady Irwin College today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that to strengthen the solar power usage in Delhi, the solar energy has to be transformed into a mass movement. He said that the Delhi government has done formulated major policies for solar energy usage in the city, such as Mukhya Mantri Solar Power Yojana, that includes incentivizing the installation of solar power plants for residential and commercial properties and Mukya Mantri Kisan Aay Badhotri Solar Yojana that includes increasing the income of farmers by three to four times. Delhi Smog: DPCC Bans Use of Electric Generators From Tomorrow, Essentials Services Exempted.

Also Read | RR 37/1 in 3 Overs (Targer 162) | DC vs RR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Departs After Fiery Cameo

Kejriwal also said that Green Energy is the future of resources of energy, and Delhi will soon become the Solar Capital of India through such initiatives. The Chief Minister said, "I feel glad to be inaugurating the 218 kWp solar power plant at Lady Irwin college today, Lady Irwin College is one of the most prestigious colleges of the country. The solar power journey of Delhi has just begun, and we do not have many achievements in this space. Considering that, when institutes like Lady Irwin College take initiatives from the forefront, they turn into an example and an inspiration for other institutes and organizations." Delhi Govt Increases Licence Fees of State-Owned Residential Accommodations, Including Official Bungalows of CM Arvind Kejriwal and Other Ministers.

"I want to congratulate Lady Irwin College for taking an initiative. I want to thank Okridge energy for successfully completing the project despite adverse conditions and time constraints. In the last few years, we have formulated a policy framework for solar energy. Two policies were designed by the Delhi government, the first was expanding solar power generation to the citizens of Delhi. Solar power was not affordable and is not under the affordability bracket of the general public. Under the policy, the people only had to give their rooftops," Kejriwal added.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Imitates Riyan Parag’s Bihu Dance Moves After Dismissing Prithvi Shaw During DC vs RR, IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

The Chief Minister further said: "A company would install the solar power panel on the rooftop, and Hydroelectric will provide a subsidy on the solar power panel so that the initial spending is less. The power company would then sell power to you, as well as to other power companies. The residents, RWAs, or any entity which is installing the solar power panel, does not have to spend any capital cost, and in fact, they will save money on power consumption as well. They will be able to save lakhs by just giving their rooftops and completing or signing on some documentations."

"Our second policy is for the farmers, where if the farmers permit installation of solar power panels at some height and the farmers will receive rent from the solar power plants. They can also continue cultivating their farmlands. This increases their income by three to four times. They can start earning 1 lakh per acre instead of Rs. 40000-50000 per acre. Our total solar power generation was 7 MW and has gone up to 177 MW in four years. We have to increase the scope of utilizing solar energy in Delhi. We have to create a solar energy movement in the city to promote the usage of solar energy. We have to create awareness around this scheme," he added.

He also said: "We have to create a movement so that RWAs, the general public, government, and private institutions, all can install solar power plants. I hope that we will begin a solar energy movement in the city and I am certain that Delhi will become the Solar Capital of India. The people of Delhi have done some commendable work in the last four to five years, and the world is appreciating the health and educational infrastructure in Delhi. The EV policy, which has been formulated recently has been recently applauded. Out of all the available sources of energy, the future belongs to Green Energy."

"Thermal energy is a polluting source of energy. We have shut down both the thermal power plants and there are still 11 thermal power plants around Delhi. For Hydro-electric power plants, a large section of land has to be acquired and whole villages had to be submerged. Solar power energy can be done on a local level. I want to congratulate the NDMC and Lady Irwin College for this initiative," he added.

Story continues