Stunning Photos Of The Solar Eclipse From India And Across The World

The annular solar eclipse began at 10:19 am on Sunday.

The eclipse was visible from various part of northern India including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. PTI reported few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country, the report said.

Other countries like Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China also witnessed the eclipse.

Here are some stunning photos of the eclipse that took place on Sunday.

The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from New Delhi on June 21, 2020. More

The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bangalore on June 21, 2020. More

A bird flies past as the moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra on June 21, 2020. More

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the cloudy skies of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/Y29PNlnpWW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra on June 21, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) More

