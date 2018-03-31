Soha Ali Khan talks about Ram Jethmalani's biopic

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan who has confirmed the shooting of a biopic on India’s renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani, said that a meeting will be held in April to to finalise the star cast of the film. Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu are co-producing the biopic with Ronnie Screwvala. The trio announced the yet untitled film last year in January. At that time, the makers said the shoot would begin mid-2017, but the project got delayed. Meanwhile, the actress added that the casting will depend on the period they decide to set the story in.