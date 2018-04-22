Socialism is entering new era, India's role is crucial, says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that socialism has entered a new era with Chinese characteristics in which India has played a crucial role in its development. He said, "We see socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a new era and India acts as a crucial stage in its development and revitalisation. It is against this backdrop that President Xi and Prime Minister Modi have decided to hold the informal summit." He added, "The summit would go a long way in deepening the trust between the two great neighbours. The summit would also create a new dynamic in the relations between the two neighbours." The Chinese Foreign Minister was delivering a joint statement with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj who visited China earlier in the day.