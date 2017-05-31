A new social website for cricket lovers 'Criconet'

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI-NewsVoir): Selectronic India has announced the launch of a website - www.criconetonline.com that aims to unite cricket enthusiasts and fans around the world.

Criconet, still in its BETA version, is a social networking site for cricket lovers, where cricket aficionados can exchange messages, ideas, update their cricketing status, ask cricketing questions, as well as upload cricketing pictures and videos.

The site can be used for exchange of information, as well as a learning and coaching platform.

In addition, the site has a unique, easy to play cricket game that is played with dice. Here all players are equal. One can play online with a friend or against a computer/smart phone. Leveraging Criconet's global reach, users can find, buy, sell and even exchange match tickets with other members.

"Cricket is a leading global sport that captivates and inspires people of every age, gender, background and has the ability to build bridges between continents, countries and communities. Our aim is to provide an enhanced international platform that will facilitate increased interaction between die-hard cricket fans," said founder Criconet, Veer Sagar.

The Criconet digital platform has an instant messaging service along with multiple forums and chat rooms. It allows users to create fans clubs, participate in cricket-related polling, sell and exchange treasures, upload photos and videos and even seek expert advice from coaches around the globe.

Criconet is presently in talks with numerous tech / sports investors for rolling out the property on an international basis. (ANI-NewsVoir)