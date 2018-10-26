Social organisations should aware people to celebrate festivals without harming environment: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind urged social organisations to create awareness among people for celebrating festivals without harming environment as the pollution in cities like Delhi is rising rapidly amidst the autumn festivals. While addressing a gathering after inaugurating International Arya Mahasammelan 2018 in the national capital, Kovind said, "It's time for winter festivals in India. In such times, people in cities like Delhi experience breathing problems due to increasing pollution. Social orgs should create awareness among people about celebrating festivals without affecting environment and maintaining peace and harmony."