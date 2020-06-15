Social Media to Silence: J&K Militancy a ‘Ship Without Captain’

The red-bricked house in a sleepy south Kashmir village ringed in by lush green mountains, paddy fields and apple orchards was under siege for the fourth time last month.

A rapid action team of combined security forces was searching for Mujeeb (name changed) whom they accuse of arranging logistical support for militants.

In the legal framework, Mujeeb, 26, a college dropout, had come to be known as an “overground worker,” an ambiguously worded term used by the Jammu & Kashmir Police to describe the young and the old sympathisers of militants in Kashmir.

The J&K Police has arrested over 200 such workers this year, DGP Dilbag Singh said recently.

The raid at Mujeeb’s home, however, didn’t yield any result. The search operation lasted nearly four hours but security forces couldn’t locate him in the four-room, single-storey building. Was he tipped about the upcoming siege, giving him the time to sneak out? Or was there was a hideout that they were unable to bust?

The search operation was later called off.

But, while security forces still believed they were on the lookout for an “overground worker,” Mujeeb’s family knew he had already signed up to enter the murky world of Kashmir militancy.

“We later got to know that he was recruited by Jaish-e-Mohammad only some days back,” police sources said.

"“He couldn’t bear the harassment by security forces. One day he took me in a separate room and said he was going to join the militants. He couldn’t muster the courage to tell his father. We have not seen him since.”" - Mujeeb’s Mother

However, unlike the insurgency of yesteryears, popularised by Hizbul Mujahideen’s former Kashmir chief Burhan Wani, Mujeeb, who worked as a salesman and also helped his father in their apple orchard, isn’t a social media militant. In a sharp departure from the past, there has been no announcement on Facebook or Twitter of his deathly plunge into militancy.

Changing Contours of Kashmir Militancy

In the weeks and months after Article 370’s abrogation, the photos of youngsters taking to arms in Kashmir vanished from social media platforms. However, it is not that militant recruitment has stopped.

According to official data accessed by Outlook, 35 Kashmiri youngsters joined militant ranks by the end of May this year. The number is likely to be on the higher side, according to sources.

In the three encounters that took place within four days in south Kashmir from 7 June, 14 militants were gunned down by security forces.

Of the nine Hizbul militants killed in the first two encounters, just one, Saqlain Amin, had completed nearly one year in militancy. Another militant, from Kulgam, was merely a day-old while a third one was two days old in militancy, family sources said.

However, a common thread that runs through almost all of them was that, like Mujeeb, their final descent into militancy didn’t get publicised or glamourised on social media.

Social Media Militancy

In the three years after 2016, when Burhan Wani, of the proscribed Hizb outfit, was killed by security forces, the insurgency in Kashmir went through a dramatic change.

A matter of “grave concern” rattling the security forces was the Hizb’s tactical shift to shed the cloak of anonymity and secrecy from the cult of militancy in Kashmir.

Leveraging the power of social media for violent objectives, Burhan Wani had glamorised armed rebellion. By posting pictures of his outings in the woods with his coterie, he made militancy an attractive proposition for youngsters caught in the throes of abuse and perpetual violence, drawing more and more recruits.

In a radical shift, the arrival of the new foot soldiers into the world of Kashmir militancy now was widely publicised by flooding social media with their photos.

In them, the recruits were seen in military fatigues clutching on to their automatic rifles; three details written on the photos especially stood out – the educational qualification of the recruit, date of joining the militancy and their alias.

