Social media flooded with Independence Day greetings

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Social media on Tuesday was flooded with greetings and congratulatory messages on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day, with Google celebrating the day with a beautiful doodle.

The Google doodle design shows the Parliament House and the Ashoka Chakra, flanked by two peacocks, in the colours of the Indian national flag.

The three colours -- saffron, white and green -- of the Indian flag were visible everywhere on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Facebook showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the list of topics that have recently become popular in its "trending" column with Independence Day as one of the most relevant topics being discussed.

People uploaded pictures with flags in their hands, printed on their clothes or painted on their faces. Women paired up their suits and 'dupattas' to make a replica of the national flag.

People also shared congratulatory messages, greeting cards, and very artistic GIFs (graphics interchange format) on WhatsApp.

Celebrities also came up on the various platforms to convey their messages on the occasion. Many of them uploaded their own pictures wearing the tricolour or holding the Indian flag.

Sports celebrities who used social media on the occasion included Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Dipa Karmakar and Gautam Gambhir.

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Purab Kohli, Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor also posted their greetings.

Four countries, namely South Korea, Congo, Bahrain and Liechtenstein, mark their Independence Day on the same day as India on August 15. Hence, the #independenceday hashtag was quite popular.

--IANS

