‘Social Media Clampdown Equal to Contempt’: SC to Centre, States

A Supreme Court Bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday, 30 April, warned the Centre and states against the alleged clampdowns on social media.

The bench was presiding over a suo motu case on issues, such as shortage of essential drugs, vaccination, the oxygen crisis, and various other policies, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court, presided by Justice Chandrachud, Justice Rao and Justice Bhat. Senior Advocates Jaideep Gupta and Meenakshi Arora join the hearing as amicus curiae.

As quoted by Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court on Friday warned that no state should clampdown on information if citizens communicate their grievances on social media, adding that doing so will be treated as contempt of court.

"We don’t want any clampdown of information. We will treat it as contempt of court if such grievance is considered for action. Let a strong message go to all the states and DGP of states. Clampdown of information is contrary to basic precepts. I flag this issue at the outset. We want to make it very clear that if citizens communicate their grievances on social media and the internet then it cannot be said its wrong information" - Justice DY Chandrachud

SC told the Centre that there should be free flow of information, adding, “We should hear voices of citizens.”

The court said it will also hear citizens crying for oxygen cylinders. “The ground situation in Delhi is, oxygen isn't really available and it is the same in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The government has to tell us what difference will be there from today and the next day of the hearing,” Chandrachud said.

Justice Chandrachud started the hearing by noting that the SC’s role is to play a “dialogical role through judicial review so that the thought process is initiated by policy makers”. The top court highlighted certain issues, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Can a mechanism be developed for real-time updates on allocation of oxygen to hospitals?

What are the restrictions like lockdown that the Centre had taken to curb spread of Covid-19? What measures have been taken to make sure supply of tankers and cylinders reach, especially the 800 tankers?

What is the expected supply of vaccine? How do central and state governments enable vaccine registration for illiterates or don't have access to the internet?

What about vaccinating crematorium workers? Has the Centre considered invoking Section 92 of the Patents Act to grant compulsory licences in the face of an emergency like this?

Why is the central government not buying 100 percent of doses since it’s best placed to determine equity and disburse? When will the 50 percent disbursal be sent? Whether procurement is done for Centre or states, it is for citizens. Why should there be two prices?

Why is procurement centralised, but distribution decentralised?

Will one state get priority access over another in getting the vaccines? Centre says 50 percent will be procured by states for vaccines. How will the vaccine manufacturers ensure equity?

The court further suggested that the Centre should show the investments made by it to ramp up the manufacture of vaccines.

“This will be the most important intervention by Central government when private manufacturers have been funded to produce vaccines,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Justice Chandrachud raised the pertinent issue of shortage of COVID medicines, noting how Maharashtra imported from Bangladesh under Section 107A of Patents Act.

He asked whether the Centre had considered invoking Section 92 of the Patents Act so that drugs can be manufactured whilst the royalty is sorted out between the government and patentee. The top court judge asked how much increase in production and demand was there for Remdesivir from various states.

“Why should the court not issue directions under sections 100 and 92 to enable generics to manufacture these drugs without the fear of legal action? Is the logistical concern is more important than right to health,” asked Justice Chandrachud noting that “vaccine pricing is extremely important”.

Justice Bhat noted that manufacturers charge the Centre 150, but for states, it’s priced at 300 or 400. “Why should we, as a nation pay this, the price difference becomes Rs 30,000 crore- Rs 40,000 crore, even when we have paid for this. No point for price difference. We are not directing it, but you should look into it,” said Justice Bhat.

He added that this was a national emergency, and rules 19 and 20 of the Drugs Price Control order mandates the Centre to control the price of drugs, whether or not the states procure it from the Centre or the manufacturers.

Justice Chandrachud questioned the Centre on ensuring facilities for local capacity, and how it was supporting the infrastructure for states that can cope. He also asked how testing labs were tracking the second mutant variant of COVID, which he observed, was not getting detected in RTPCR tests. He noted how medical centres were driving away patients without a positive report or were otherwise charging very high amounts.

“How is this being regulated? What is the policy in place? How is the Centre trying to regulate the high cost being charged to admit and treat COVID patients? Has it been left to the states to determine the charges? What is being done when incorrect information is provided? Has any help line been set up,” asked the judge.

If there is a shortage, how are temporary COVID treatment centres being set up, questioned the judge, pulling up the Centre on what guidelines for admittance of patience, as well as whether there is a policy of non-admission for those not infected with COVID.

The judge further asked how doctors are being safeguarded and treated for COVID and what protocol was in place for shortage of medical staff.

“I would request all lawyers who are here not to treat this as adversarial litigation. These are all directions in areas where the court has to intervene. We are in a time of crisis. We are only trying to help the executive so that health of citizens is protected,” stated Justice Rao.

As chaos over the unavailability of vaccines and crumbling health infrastructure continues, at least 19 states and 1 UT have expressed the inability to start the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 from 1 May.

India on Friday reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 deaths, and 2,97,540 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,87,62,976.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

