Socceroos coach Postecoglou approached by Shanghai Shenhua

Canberra, Oct 17 (IANS) The coach of Australia's Socceroos has reportedly been offered a lucrative contract by a top Chinese Super League (CSL) club.

News Limited on Tuesday reported that Ange Postecoglou has been offered a contract worth $3 million annually by Shanghai Shenhua, Xinhua news agency.

Postecoglou, who has served as boss of Australia's national men's football team since 2013, is set to resign his position following the Socceroos World Cup playoff against Honduras in November regardless of the result.

Despite the strong approach by Shanghai, Postecoglou reportedly remains set on pursuing a coaching career in Europe.

Postecoglou took Australia to victory in the 2015 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, the Socceroos' only win in a major tournament.

He had previously signalled his intention to resign after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but has brought that date forward after being unhappy with criticism aimed at him and his possession-dominant system.

David Gallop, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Football Federation of Australia (FFA), on Monday denied claims that Postecoglou had told him of his impending resignation.

"No, I think he's not necessarily indicated that he's made a decision," Gallop told a press conference.

"I've spoken to Ange a number of times. A number of factors go into this kind of thing. He's made no secret of the fact he wants to coach week in, week out again but his focus is on November and knuckling down to the task, which is to qualify for our fourth consecutive World Cup."

Before taking the position as coach of the national team, Postecoglou coached Brisbane Roar in the A-League, going on an Australian-record undefeated streak of 36 games.

