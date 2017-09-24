There will be soccer fever all around as India set to host FIFA under 17 World Cup: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there will be soccer fever across India as it is set to host the FIFA Under 17 World Cup later this year.

Delivering the 36th edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, "FIFA under- 17 World Cup is being organized in our country. I am sure, there will be soccer fever all around."

The event will be held from October 6 to October 28 in six cities namely New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Panaji, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

Twenty-four teams from around the world will play or be involved in a total of 52 games. These teams have been divided into six groupings A to F.

Matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, the Dr. D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

This is the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and will be played under the slogan 'Football takes over'.

Mann Ki Baat is an apolitical and interactive broadcast focusing on welfare and well-being of the people. (ANI)