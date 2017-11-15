Soccer: Cost of watching Premier League football falling - BBC

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Watford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2017 Everton fans before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of watching Premier League football has fallen, according to a BBC study, which found 80 percent of ticket prices for this season have been cut or frozen.

The BBC's Price of Football study also found that average season ticket prices in England's top flight had dropped to their lowest levels since 2013 after falling for the second straight year.

The average cheapest season ticket price is now 464 pounds ($610), down from 472.75 last year.

The average cost of the cheapest matchday ticket, however, has increased slightly from 29.05 pounds to 29.30 pounds.

The fall in ticket prices comes as clubs enjoy the benefits of the record-breaking 2016-19 broadcasting revenue deal, which secured a 50 percent rise to 8.3 billion pounds.

"This season, more than half of all Premier League tickets will cost 30 pounds or less," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The hard work of clubs to make Premier League football available to a range of supporters, combined with the impressive commitment of match-going fans, has resulted in record stadium occupancy of more than 96 percent for three consecutive seasons."

In a separate BBC poll of 1,000 18 to 24-year-old fans, 82 percent said the cost of tickets was an obstacle to them going to more matches.





(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)