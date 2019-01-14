Soap made from donkey's milk attracts people at 'Women of India Organic Festival' in Chandigarh

City of Chandigarh is currently hosting sixth 'Women of India Organic Festival', where natural products are being unveiled. One of the organic products, which many could find unique is soap made from donkey's milk. This product is brainchild of Pooja Kaul, who is the founder of Organiko. "This natural soap is made up of 5 kinds of oils and donkey milk. We work closely with donkey owners to produce this soap and their income has risen because of it," Kaul said.