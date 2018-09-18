So You Want To Be A Gamer?

It’s not all bad despite the negative press.

It’s that time in the world where they say we’re in the golden age of gaming. With VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) coming into the picture, one should make the most of a traditional, yet modern way of gaming. Gaming is never going to be the same once new technology kicks in, but people will still be at it. It’s safe to say (though maybe gaming and safe aren’t considered synonymous anymore) that gaming, especially in India, is no longer just a hobby. If you ask me, I prefer staying in on a weekend and going at it on my PS4. Nonstop.

To clarify, I’m not a pro-gamer. I don’t compete in leagues, heck I don’t even play the MMOs (Massive Multiplayer Online). This is because my family still wants to live in the Stone Age with a 512-kbps internet connection. I also haven’t grown up playing all the old school games that most gamers must have. As a child, I had the cheap rip-off of the PlayStation called the PolyStation. (PS…if you know what I’m talking about, you’re awesome!)

Welcome to the world of gaming. Image source: gamespot.com

Now that you know that I’m not a pro, and you’re still reading, you’re even more awesome. Whether it’s the all-time favourite Super Mario Bros or big platform games like the Final Fantasy series or even GTA for that matter, the world of video games is vast and beautiful, definitely one worth exploring.

When you start, especially in the competitive gaming scene, there’s one word you’ll hear the most – NOOB. By definition the word means - a new player or essentially, a bad player. Even when I started out as a PC gamer, (I was young and naive, and thought PC gaming was the bomb) I always thought twice before going online on GArena and playing DOTA or Counter-Strike with players from across the world – What if they think I suck? What if they call me a Noob? What if they ban me from the servers?

The most hated and overused word in the gaming universe. Image source: theknow.roosterteeth.com

But everyone starts somewhere. So here I’m listing a few things you can do to avoid this ‘Online Anxiety.’

1. Call yourself out right when the game starts. Giving a heads up that you’re new to online gaming will give your teammates time to prepare and strategize accordingly. This will give you a strong back-up in case you make any rookie mistakes.

