Snow spell hits hills, heavy snowfall occurs in J and K and Uttarakhand

January continues to be white in the hills of north India as the spell of snow hit the region. Heavy to very heavy snowfall is expected across Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days with Uttarakhand also in line to get wet weather. The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of several vital road-links including Mughal road. The clearance work of snow is underway at Mughal road. Pir Panjal mountain range received heavy snowfall in its higher regions. Rajouri district of the mountain range turned pristine white owing to the fresh snowfall. A fall in temperature has been noticed after snowfall at various places. Snow avalanche hits Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund at Anantnag but no loss of life or property has been reported yet.