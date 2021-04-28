Snippets from UK: Priti Patel's Bullying Case Reopens; Covid Resurgence Concerns in Indian Areas of Britain

Sanjay Suri
Priti Patel Case Reopened in High Court: Just when Home Secretary Priti Patel had seemed in the clear over allegations of bullying from a former top official in her ministry, the case has been reopened, and this time it will be a case in the high court. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cleared her earlier following an inquiry that had found Patel had indeed broken the ministerial code, though “unintentionally”. Sir Alex Allan who had carried out that inquiry quit after the PM refused to act against Patel. A civil servants’ union has now gone to the high court alleging that Johnson had “erred”. The court will now give a full hearing to the union’s claims.

Covid Re-rise in Indian Areas of Britain: In what everyone hopes will not be a repeat pattern, COVID-19 cases have begun to creep up again in some of the Indian areas of Britain. Last year, it was these areas that saw the highest peaks in all of Britain. Brent that is home to Wembley has reported 38 cases per 1,00,000 twice the national average, with the numbers rising. Numbers have risen also in Ealing that includes Southall. These rises are at present at small levels, and given the level of vaccination, it is hoped that no one will fall seriously ill even if infected.

‘Long Term Support’ to India: The leading body of British nurses has asked for “long term support” to India beyond the present consignment of oxygen and other supplies that began to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday. “The government’s promise of life-saving equipment surplus to our needs is a good start but long term support is essential,” said Prof Anne Marie Rafferty, president of the Royal College of Nursing. She said, “We stand in solidarity with our nursing colleagues in India who are working tirelessly to provide lifesaving care to patients.”

Pressure on ECB over IPL: Pressure is rising on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to call back the 11 England players still in India for the IPL. The ECB has said earlier that decisions are up to individual players, and that it is watching the situation closely. “We continue to monitor and work with the players on an individual basis,” the ECB had said Monday. But hostile media reporting over its refusal so far to do more is piling pressure on the ECB to step in to pull the England players out. A number of Australian players have already pulled out of the IPL. The BCCI has reassured players that they are safe in a bubble.

English Cricket’s Unusual New Face: English cricket this season will find an unusual new face. The Nagaland cricket team captain, Jonathan Rongsen Longkumer will join the Morecambe Cricket Club in Lancashire for this season. The contract was agreed on March 29. The Morecambe Cricket Club is one of the oldest cricket clubs in Britain that started in 1889. The club has three teams that play a range of local fixtures. ​

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • Mass funeral pyres present a chilling portrait of India's surge in COVID-19 cases

    India’s surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Rush to Hospitals, Mass Gatherings Worsening Covid-19 Crisis in India: WHO

    India's death toll is now pushing towards 200,000, and hospitals do not have enough oxygen supplies and beds.

  • 32-year-old man kills pregnant wife in Delhi, held

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • Rising debt, no widow pension: COVID-19 crisis brings Maharashtra's vulnerable women farmers to the brink

    A survey of 940 single women farmers has exposed their increased vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in Maharashtra.

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19

    In January 2021, India was celebrating its victory over the virus. Three months later, a lot has changed.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation

    Village locals stopped the man from cremating the woman at the nearby cremation ghat, fearing COVID.

  • No vaccination for 18-44 age group on 1 May in Maharashtra; govt says infrastructure in place, but don't have vaccines

    State health minister Rajesh Tope said that free vaccine will be available to those between 18-44 only at state-run centres but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities

  • Bihar Man Watches Wife of 7 Years Marry Her Lover with Teary Eyes, Gives Blessings

    A real-life version of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' played out in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar where a man has married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.

  • Indian B.1.617 Covid Variant Found in At Least 17 Countries, Says WHO

    The explosion in infections in India -- 350,000 new cases were recorded there on Tuesday alone -- has driven a surge in global cases to 147.7 million.

  • Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

    As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm tomorrow — an hour after polls close

  • Karnataka’s COVID Woes: Patients Die on Road, Sleep on Pavements

    COVID-19 patients in Karnataka suffer on roads and pavements as health infrastructure crumbles.